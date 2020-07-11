Nigerian troops eliminate bandits, recover arms in Taraba

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Saturday, said the success was a result of the troops’ aggressive clearance operations in both states.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Saturday, said the success was a result of the troops’ aggressive clearance operations in both states.

The bandits were killed by troops of ‘Operation Whirl Stroke’, to ensure residents return to their normal lifestyle which was previously halted by the bandits.

Elimination of the two bandits was as a result intelligence report that indicated infiltration of armed herdsmen in Chambe community, Logo Local Government Area of Benue where two villagers were killed.

Enenche hinted that the troops, after receiving information, stormed the community, but on their arrival, discovered that the bandits had fled the area a few minutes earlier.

According to him, troops tracked the assailants to a makeshift camp at the outskirt of Arufu in neighbouring Taraba, where they had launched several attacks on the residents.

“On sighting the troops, the armed bandits opened fire, troops overwhelmed the criminals with high-intensity fire, killing two of them while others fled in disarray with gunshots wounds.

“In the process, one AK 47 rifle, as well as, 10 rounds of 7.62mm special arms were recovered from the bandits. Additionally, the gallant troops have dominated the area conducting clearance patrols from Arufu to Akwana in order to rid the general area of any untoward activities.

“The High Command of the Armed Forces of Nigeria congratulates the gallant troops for their dexterity and encourages them to remain resolute in curtailing the activities of criminal elements in the North-Central Zone of the country,” he said.