Nigerian troops capture two Boko Haram members in Borno

No fewer than two Boko Haram terrorists have been captured and several weapons were recovered by troops of the Nigerian Army during the patrol of communities in Borno State.

Aside from capturing the terrorists, the troops also intercepted assorted items including kitchen utensils procured by Boko Haram members for their replenishment during operation in the state.

Weapons recovered from the insurgents by the military were one hand grenade, one axe, a vehicle, five bicycles, two mobile phones, some quantity of Petroleum, oil, and lubricants.

Other recovered items include a large quantity of psychedelic and sex enhancement drugs, pesticides and insecticides, as well as foodstuff, amongst others were found with the suspects.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, confirmed the development through a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday, reeling out activities of the troops of 195 Battalion, Sector 1 Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

Nwachukwu, who disclosed that the feat was achieved during the weekend, explained that the vigilant troops left no stone unturned during the clearance operation and destroyed several identified terrorist camps.

The army spokesman explained that during the operation, troops however came in contact with terrorists at Labe Village, who attempted fleeing but were swiftly intercepted by the troops.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff, Major Gen. Faruk Yahaya has commended the alertness of the troops and urged them to sustain the aggressive posture of the operation, to ensure they clear terrorists’ enclaves and dominate the general area.

