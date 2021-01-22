Nigerian troops apprehend two bandits in Kaduna

The Nigerian military was reported to have arrested and detained two suspected bandits as part of the ongoing efforts to protect citizens’ lives and property in Kaduna state.

As gathered, the two suspected bandits, Abdulhameed Bala and Abubakar Garba, were apprehended in Zango Kataf local government by the troops of Operation Safe Haven, in conjunction with the Defence Headquarters Special Forces.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed their arrest on Friday, explained that they were apprehended by the troops at Ungwan Wakili and Zango Urban in Zango Kataf Local Government.

Aruwan added that the two suspects arrest were made possible following a tip-off from residents in connection with their alleged involvement in a series of attacks on Gora Gan, Damkasuwa, Zonzon and Kwaku in December 2020.

The commissioner explained that the suspects were in the troops’ custody undergoing preliminary investigation to further get other details of their operations within the state.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has received the report of the arrest of the bandits with gratitude and commended the troops for their relentless work in apprehending the suspects.