Nigerian troops airstrikes kill bandits in Zamfara

The Nigerian Army has destroyed another bandits’ camp and killed several of the criminals at Kwayanbana Forest in Zamfara State, hours after the President, Muhammadu Buhari warned against banditry in the country.

Camps of the bandits were said to have been attacked and destroyed with airstrikes that were said to have been carried out on June 7, in continuation of air operations being conducted under Operation Accord.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, disclosed that bandits camps were destroyed with airstrikes to prevent residents from sustaining gunshot wounds and others.

Enenche, who disclosed that the airstrike was carried out on June 7th with Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji, said the feat was achieved after intelligence reports and series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions established that some makeshift structures were hidden under the dense forest vegetation.

He said intelligence report also revealed that the caves in the surrounding high grounds served as a hideout for the bandits and their notorious kingpin, Dogo Gede.

According to him, the Air Component dispatched a force package of attack aircraft and helicopter gunships to engage the location, leading to the destruction of the makeshift structures as well as the killing of several bandits.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar, commended the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji for their professionalism and urged them to remain resolute in the conduct of air strikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all bandits.

“This is aimed at accomplishing the directives of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Gabriel Olonisakin, to restore normalcy in the North West and North Central zones of the country,” he added.