Nigerian troop kills one bandit, rescue three victims in Nasarawa

Atleast one bandit was reported to have been killed and three abducted persons rescued by Nigerian troops under Operation Whirl stroke in Nasarawa State.

It was gathered that the troop killed the bandit during a rescue operation at Mararaba Udege general area in Nasarawa Local Government where the victims have been held since their abduction.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, who disclosed the clash in a statement made available to newsmen, said that the victims have been reunited with their families.

Enenche, while adding that the troop rescued the victims yesterday, assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces would not relent until all enemies of the Country are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones.