Nigerian students raise concern over education funding

Students have raised concerns over poor funding and low investment in the Nigerian education sector by successive governments, saying effect of the lack of attention on the sector was being felt following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

The students lamented that the sorry state of the education sector, stressing that all negative effects of poor funding, poor teacher education, poor quality teachers, poor curriculum, and lack of infrastructures were all visible after coronavirus disrupted the academic calendar in the country.

The students under the aegis of Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) maintained that the poor standards of school infrastructures and administrations were worrying and urgent attention must be paid to the sector following successive poor outcomes from the education system.

The Muslim students who spoke through their Amir (president) of MSSNLagos, Miftahudeen Thanni, expressed worry that there may be a massive job loss in private schools due to the effect of coronavirus.

Speaking during a press conference on Tuesday, Thanni appealed to both state and federal governments to provide palliatives to private schools as part of measures to save many teachers and members of staff from losing their jobs.

Thanni said, “We also appeal to the government across all levels to assist private schools with palliatives. This will help to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on the schools and their teachers.

“This has been done in other sectors and education should not be left out. We are scared that there may be a massive job loss in many private schools with COVID-19 not likely to go away any time soon.

“We also appeal to both teachers and school management to show common understanding and be compassionate.”

He also bemoaned the current states of facilities in public schools, noting that COVID-19 exposed poor funding of education in the country.

“No doubt, coronavirus has exposed the weakness and poor standards of our schools. Ideally, the facilities required to ensure compliance with COVID-19 guidelines are supposed to be the basic things that should be readily available in our schools like washing-hand basin, running water, etc.

“COVID-19 has revealed the failure of successive governments to invest adequately in education. The government must take full responsibility for whatever happens to students. They must guide against molestation and harassment of the students,” Thanni added.

The Amirah (female head) of the MSSNLagos, Basheerah Majekodunmi, warned school principals against hijab harassment.

“We will not entertain any case of hijab harassment or molestation of any kind. Principals and teachers should be aware that there is an Appeal Court ruling which guarantees the freedom to use the hijab in schools.

“We will not only sue defaulters, but we will also ensure that we name and shame them publicly,” she added.

During the press conference held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Thanni, who recently took over as the president of MSSNLagos, introduced other members of his cabinets.

While Thanni emerged as the Amir; Naibul Amir, Mukhtar Oyetunji; Secretary, AbdulFatah Hamzah; Assistant Secretary, Taofeek Ogundele; Financial Secretary, AbdulAzeez Abdul Raheem; Business Chairman, Qazeem Musa; Welfare, Kamaldeen Abiona; Director of Studies, Qazeem Akinlotan; Assistant Director of Studies, Qazeem Yahya; and Internal Auditor, AbdulKabir Kuye.

Others are Amirah, Basheerah Majekodunmi; Naibatul Ameerah, Azeezah Gidigbi; Secretary Asmau Yahya; Sisters’ PRO, Sekinah Adeyinka; Welfare, Muhibah Adeoye; and treasurer Ma’rufah Adeshokan.