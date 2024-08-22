Nigerian student emerges second during Int’l qur’an competition

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) Lagos Area Unit has made a bold statement after emerging second during the Al-Fourqane international qur’an competition in Ivory Coast.

Representing Nigeria at the competition held in Abidjan, the Muslim student trailed Cote de voire, the host country and winner of the Qur’an Competition, while Mali won the third place.

The Muslim Students’ body achieved this feat following an excellent performance put up by MSSNLagos’ AbdulQodri Atukale.

Atukale is a promising 300L undergraduate of the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, University of Lagos.

Reacting to the achievement, the Amir MSSN Lagos, Kamoldeen Abiona noted that this remarkable achievement reflects the dedication, skill, and unwavering commitment of MSSN members to the Holy Qur’an.

“We’re extremely excited with this achievement. As we celebrate this victory, we promise that MSSN Lagos will put in more work to do better in subsequent international Qur’an competitions,” he said.

Abiona, who led the Nigerian contingent to Abidjan, charged members of MSSN across Nigeria continue to strive for excellence in all their endeavors.

The prestigious Qur’an Competition was a week-long programme, organized from Saturday August 10th through Saturday 17th 2024, featuring participants from across West Africa, showcasing their dedication to the Holy Qur’an.

According to the organizers, the year’s contest marks second edition of the competition.

The international Quran reading competition attracted contigents from other West African countries including: Guinée, Burkina Faso, Senegal, Togo, Ghana, Niger, Bénin and Comores.

The competition is intended for Muslim student associations in the West African countries, according to the organizers.

One of the modalities of participation required that the candidate must have memorized the entire Quran (Hafiz) and must not exceed 25 years old.