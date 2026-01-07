Nigerian striker completes €11m record move to FC Pisa

Serie A club, FC Pisa, have completed the signing of Nigerian striker, Rafiu Durosinmi, in their quest to improve performance in the season.

Pisa announced that Durosinmi penned a deal worth , €11 million plus add-ons from Victoria Plzen, to become the club’s most expensive signing in the club’s history having completed a medical to facilitate his move to the Italian side.

The management stated that the 23-year-old’s pace, power and threat in attacking third will help improve the side’s target of remaining in the top flight following their promotion from the Serie B last season.

The board also held that the striker’s 13 goals in 32 appearances for Plzen in the league and continental competition this season, is a proof of his ability, and in line with its keen interest of escaping relegation as the club currently rank 20th in the Italian league.

The move is however subjected to international clearance to enable him begin training with Pisa as the side must first secure the necessary paperworks to fully implement Durosunmi’s transition.