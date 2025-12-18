Nigerian soldiers regain freedom after FG, Burkina Faso meeting

Burkina Faso has released Nigerian soldiers, including Nigerian Air Force pilots and crew members, who were detained after their aircraft made a forced landing in the Sahelian country earlier this month.

The soldiers regained their freedom nearly two weeks after being held, following claims by the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) that the landing was an “unfriendly act carried out in defiance of international law.”

However, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said the crew encountered a technical issue that necessitated a precautionary landing in Bobo-Dioulasso, the nearest available airfield, adding that the landing complied with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols.

The release of the personnel was facilitated through intensive negotiations and direct interventions at the highest levels, demonstrating a commitment from both nations to prioritize dialogue and mutual understanding in addressing issues arising from unforeseen aviation incidents involving military assets.

The soldiers were released after President Bola Tinubu sent a delegation led by Yusuf Tuggar, minister of foreign affairs, to meet with Ibrahim Traoré, Burkin Faso’s junta leader, yesterday, in a series of discussions aimed at fostering fraternity and exploring enhanced cooperation amid shared regional challenges.

Wednesday’s talks between Nigerian and Burkinabe officials over the matter were held in Ouagadougou, with the primary objective being to clarify the circumstances surrounding the aircraft’s landing and to reaffirm the bonds of solidarity between the two countries.

A statement issued by Tuggar’s spokesperson, Alkasim Abdulkadir, said both sides amicably resolved the issue concerning the Nigerian Air Force pilots and crew.

Abdulkadir noted that Tuggar delivered a message of solidarity and fraternity from Tinubu to Traoré, as both sides considered avenues for deepening bilateral relations and strengthening integration within the regional bloc.

Abdulkadir said the discussions centred on advancing political, security, and economic cooperation, with particular emphasis on coordinated responses to regional security challenges and collective action through existing sub-regional frameworks.

“Both sides agreed to sustain regular consultations and pursue practical measures to deepen bilateral cooperation and regional integration, reflecting a shared resolve to promote peace, unity, and stability in the sub-region,” the minister’s aide said in a statement.

Members of the Nigerian delegation included Mohammed Mohammed, director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA); A. Y. Abdullahi, chief of policy and plans, NAF; Olawale Awe, permanent representative to Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS); and Wahab Akande, chief of protocol at the ministry of foreign affairs