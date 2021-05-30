Nigerian couple artistes, Simi, Adekunle Gold, release daughter’s 1st year birthday pictures

Nigerian couple artistes, Adekunle Sokoto, professionally known as Adekunle Gold, and Simisola Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi have released their daughter’s first birthday pictures on Sunday, May 30th.
The celebrity couple, who had kept their daughter’s identity and face out of the public eye since she was born, finally showed her beautiful face to celebrate her birthday.
Adekunle Gold, who also took to his Instagram page to celebrate his daughter, Adejare, eulogized her by saying she’s the most beautiful one-year-old little girl he has ever known.
The proud father added that her daughter had graced their life in the past year, brought so much joy to their family, and there is no getting used to her perfect lifestyle.
The music star, wishing Adejare a happy birthday and expressing his love for her wrote, “To the most beautiful one-year-old little girl I have ever known. You have graced our lives for a whole year now. You bring us so much joy and every day I am grateful for you. I dunno how, but there’s no getting used to how perfect you are.
“Happy Birthday, Adejare. Daddy Loves you so much Dej!.”