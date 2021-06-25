Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, bags doctorate degree from Benin varsity

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr. P, has bagged an honorary doctorate degree in Arts from the University of Science, Commerce & Business Administration (ESCAE-Benin) in Benin Republic.

The former member of the defunct Psquare has added another feather to his cap as he announced his achievement, few hours after he reacted to a troll who threatened to revoke his endorsements if he doesn’t reconcile with his brother.

The 39-year-old dancer, who confirmed the certificate through a statement on his official social media handle on Thursday, also released photos and a video, commending his fans for their support over the years particularly after the crew members went their separate ways.

In the video, the father of two, who was beaming with smiles, could be heard informing his fans to add a ‘doc’ to his name when addressing him at any of the public events.

The artiste, who has won several awards for his contribution to the entertainment industry, thank the university for honouring him, just as he promised to do more for the industry.

He wrote: “Dear Team P! It’s a great honour to be decorated by a distinguished educational institution. Who have recognized my contribution to Dance and Music as well as my support for the youth in the entertainment industry? Thanks, you ESCAE-Benin for this honour”.

“- Dr(Hon) Peter Obumneme Okoye Aka Dr Mr P”

