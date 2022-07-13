Nigerian should ignore Muslim-Muslim ticket, vote on competence – Akeredolu

Following the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu’s choice of running mate, the Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has called on Nigerians to ignore the Muslim-muslim ticket and vote for competence in the coming 2023 general elections.

Akeredolu said that the faith of the Vice President doesn’t affect performance in any government and that Tinubu would rescue the nation.

According to him, the Muslim-Muslim Ticket has nothing to do with performance instead Nigerians should vote for someone that can do something.

“The work stops on the table of the President. It is the President that you are voting for. He decides what happens. Whether it’s a Muslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian, it should not matter to us in the South because we fought for this.

“I have no doubt that given the opportunity, from what he has done in Lagos, Asiwaju Tinubu will turn things around for the better.”He said.

Through a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, in Akure, on Wednesday, the Governor further said that Nigerians should not consider the religion as but focus on the competence of the candidates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

