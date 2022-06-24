Nigerian Red cross receives $350,000 grants for COVID-19 vaccination

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) in Nigeria have received $350,000 from Coca-Cola Foundation to accelerate vaccination for Nigerians against COVID-19.

The grant was said to have been awarded through the #StoptheSpread fund and administered by the foundation is valued at $350,000.

It is said to focus on increasing vaccine uptake and logistic support in key states where there have been established vaccine hesitancy in Nigeria.

Through a statement released by the Coordinator, Communications and Advocacy of the society, Chima Nwankwo, on Thursday, in Abuja, IFRC would work with local Red Cross Society teams and volunteers to execute the programme.

Nwankwo said that the donation would enable the cross access some of the hardest to reach communities in Nigeria.

“If we are to have any chance at stopping COVID-19 transmission, we must ensure that we make it possible for these communities to not just understand the danger this virus portends, but also through personal protection and access to vaccination.” he said.

He said that the mobilisation campaign would create public enlightenment messages about the benefits of taking the vaccine and also help interested persons find a vaccination site closest to them.

According to him, the society volunteers have already commenced risk communication and community engagement activities in communities in Bauchi, Bayelsa, Kogi, Ebonyi and Edo states.

The coordinator said that as part of the intervention and community advocacy, the cross volunteers would provide useful information to members of the communities about the benefits of the vaccine.

Nwankwo further disclosed that the volunteers would also address the quell rumors and myths associated with virus.

Also, he said they would provide clear answers to questions relating to the pandemic as well as direct community members to medical facilities where they could get vaccinated safely and the campaign will run until October.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

