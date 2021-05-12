Nigerian rapper, Sound Sultan, suffers throat cancer

The 44-year-old songwriter started his career in show business in the 90s when he hosted shows to raise money for studio sessions. He released his debut single “Jagbajantis” in 2000, which became an instant hit in Nigeria.

After independently releasing other singles and featuring in hit songs of other artists, he was signed by Kennis Music under which he released four albums. Sound Sultan began a working relationship with Wyclef Jean when featured alongside 2face Idibia and Faze on “Proud to be African” from Wyclef’s Welcome to “Haiti: Creole 101 album.

In 2012, it was revealed that Sound Sultan was made a UN Ambassador for Peace for his exemplary lifestyle and career. In 2015, Sound Sultan released the rap single “Remember” after a long absence from the music scene.

After the fallout of the African Basketball League, he joined forces with the organizers of the Continental Basketball League to become a team owner of Lagos City Stars (the 2017 champions) and a facilitator of the league entertainment.

In 2009, Sound Sultan married Chichi Morah, his long-time girlfriend, with whom he later had three children.