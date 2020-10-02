Nigerian rapper, Erigga, tie nuptial knot with Fiancee

A Nigerian music artiste, Ergiga Agarivbie, popularly known as Erigga, tied the nuptial knot with his Fiancee on Friday after years of being together.

Erigga , who has finally settled down with the love of his life and mother of his child, Morenike, took to his verified Twitter page to announce the good news as he got married to his long time partner.

As gathered, both had their traditional marriage in Warri, Delta State, with the presence of friends and families, including celebrities who came to felicitate to them.

Erigga began his music career in early 2010. He has worked with several producers, PFizzy, Snow Man, and Phizy Joe. Erigga’s first musical release was “Mo Street Gan”.

The music video for the song was shot in Nigeria, directed by Akin Alabi. The song became Radio Continental’s theme song.

In 2013, Erigga released “Coupé Décalé ft Shuun Bebe”. The music video for the song was endorsed by TV stations in Nigeria. In early 2014, he released another single titled “Love No Be Garri”, featuring Jimoh Waxiu.

On 17 July 2017 Erigga released his album A Trip To The South which includes Orezi, Skales, Duncan Mighty, and many others. While in 2018, Erigga released another hit single titled “Motivation” featuring Victor AD. This song has gained over a million views on YouTube.

