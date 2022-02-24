Nigerian port officials deny Super Falcons players entry over COVID-19 contravention

Efforts by the Nigerian female national football team, Super Falcons, to return to their hotels in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja on arrival from Ivory Coast suffered setbacks after the team was held back at the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport in Abuja by officials of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) over alleged Coronavirus protocols violations.

As gathered, the officials locked the team members in an isolation area for hours before they were allowed to leave following the intervention of some officials of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF).

It was learnt that despite the team presenting negative coronavirus test results done before departing Abidjan, Ivory Coast capital, they were denied access into the country on Thursday morning.

The team, sources said, arrived in the country at about 12 am after they left Abidjan where they have gone to play their second-leg African nations cup qualifiers, won 1-0, and qualified for the tournament with a 3-0 aggregate.

Sources said that the team was airlifted as arranged by the NFF after their game yesterday but on arrival into the country met stiff resistance from the port officials.

In the video obtained by our correspondent, the players were seen crying and appealing to the officials to allow them to leave but the port officials turned down their request.

One of the players seen in the video making the rounds was Uchenna Kanu, who plays for Mexican Liga MX Femenil club, Tigres UANL, and was been consoled Athletico Madrid forward, Rasheedat Ajibade.

Confirming the team’s denial, a member of the team, Onome Ebi, lamented that the officials, in spite of the plea, marched them into a closed apartment and locked them up.

Ebi disclosed that some of the players, particularly those that were born abroad and returned to the country to represent their fatherland in the game of football cried profusely and could not believe what the port officials did.

“We were locked here. they did not want us to go outside after our arrival into the country from a crucial game in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. The girls are crying now and I do not understand what is happening at the moment”, she added.

