Nigerian politicians and Soccer pundits

I like Mourinho!

The self-acclaimed “Special One” is one of the most successful managers in world football. With about twenty seven trophies in his kitty, Jose Mourinho is one of the most decorated managers ever.

He is also a media delight.

Since he joined Chelsea as manager in 2004, he has endeared himself to the media, especially with his knack for handling difficult and controversial interview questions. However, this is not without a price. He has been described as boastful, arrogant and disrespectful by a cross section of journalists and pundits.

Be it on BBC, BT or Sky Sports, pundits enrich viewing experience. As experienced players and coaches at the highest level, they bring their wealth of experience and genuine insight to their role. However, some of them can be biased, hypocritical, obnoxious and distracting. They have also contributed in no small measure to the retrenchment of many managers.

In 2019 and in his third season at United, Mourinho started having problems with results. United legends-turned-pundits jumped on this and started to criticise him. They described his tactics and style as negative, anti-football and embarrassing.

Whereas United are known for their attacking brilliance, Mourinho played a defence-first style of football, they claimed. This relentless criticism led to his sack, the second time in England.

Interestingly, when many of these pundits had opportunities to manage football clubs, they all failed woefully.

Paul Scholes resigned as manager of Oldham Athletic after winning just one match out of seven matches.

Ryan Giggs was asked to stay away as Wales national team manager following his arrest for assault. Before then, he’d taken over as United’s interim player-manager following the sack of David Moyes in 2014. He won two out of four matches. He admitted to breaking down in tears, in part due to the pressure of managing United and also said he had struggled to sleep during the period.

Perhaps, Gary Neville’s appointment as the head coach of Valencia was one of the worst decisions in the club’s history. He did not record his first league win until the tenth game. He was to be sacked on 30 March, 2016 having won only three of their 16 league games. His team also scandalously lost 7-0 away to Barcelona in the semi final of Copa del Rey.

Trust the undisputed king of hit back, Mourinho took a swipe at them when opportunity presented itself.

According to him, “in management you either have it, or you don’t have it. There is one part of it that people sometimes forget, even some top pundits, which is you have to be born with some talent adapted.”

Continuing, he said “we have in England former top players, amazing in front of the screen, they go to football clubs, and after two months, goodbye, let’s go home because [management] isn’t right for us. I think it’s a natural knowledge and understanding of the game. Leadership qualities, communication qualities, emotional intelligence. It’s another thing that technology, experience at other levels can’t replicate, which is the knowledge of the pressure you are under.

“One thing is us, in front of a screen analyzing a game live, and saying, ‘now I would take this one, and I would put that one.’ That decision, when you are on the touchline, can you on the touchline have the same state of mind to be calm, to be an analyst, to read the game, to be brave enough to take the pressure? I used to say this, everybody in the world knows more about football than us.

“It’s the only job where the people know more than the specialists, and thank god it’s like that, because that’s why football is what it is. If one day I become a pundit… I will ‘win’ every game, because they ‘win’ every game. I can be phenomenal.”

Whenever I read or listen to political analysis these days, the first thing that comes to my mind is this Mourinho’s expository lecture.

In Nigeria, everybody is an expert, an analyst and a seasoned commentator on politics all at once. A man that can not win even in his immediate family’s election knows what Atiku has to do to win the next presidential election.

Everybody knows about politics more than the politicians. We are expert at all things yet not rooted in anything. We are too much of form and less in substance.

A panel of politicians was set up to recommend a running mate for the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. Abubakar picked Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa despite that the committee recommended Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Also yesterday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu announced Senator Kashim Shetima as his running mate. This is contrary to the clamour by a section of the country against same-religion tickets. Since then all hell has broken loose.

While we may disagree with their choices, the fact remains that there are a lot of things going on behind the scene that we may not be privy to. A lot of interests, positions, consultations and considerations.

One thing is certain. The thoughts of politicians are not our thoughts, neither are their ways our ways. They are faced with a lot of pressures and intrigues that it is impossible to satisfy all. So, it is their responsibility to determine and go for what they believe is best for them.

And I ask, do these know-all pundits even believe in their own opinions? Is it not just a career? Are they not doing it for profile, audience and success? For many of them it is a job, so they have to be more extreme, more aggressive, to make a name for themselves. It is when push comes to shove, you see their true colour.

In 2019, a journalist was named the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to a Senate President. This was someone that was said to be an irrepressible critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and his party, APC.

When the appointment was announced, many party loyalists condemned it saying someone who vilify the President and their party should not be appointed to work for the same party. Reports said the columnist deleted many of his articles in his attempt to clinch the job. So you ask, where is the conviction? Where is the integrity?

Before the presidential primary of the ruling APC, the Internet was inundated with opinion polls by various groups and individuals. Their “nationwide surveys” not only reveal the winner of the primary but also the preferred candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. What was result of those surveys? O lule. They fell apart like a house of cards.

Election time is here again.

Do not be carried away when you read that “wonderful” political opinion. Ask relevant questions. Hunger now rules the world. That punditry may just be a “notice-me” antics: to be invited to the dinner table and escape hunger.

