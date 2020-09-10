Nigerian Police fixes date for recruitment

The examination has been scheduled by the law enforcement agency for applicants to hold on Thursday, Sept. 17, simultaneously across the country to prevent any lapses in the exercise.
As part of the efforts to address dearth of personnel, the Nigerian Police has announced date for commencement of entrance examination into the 8th Regular Course of Police Academy, Wudil, in the country.
Confirming the date, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kaduna command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said that the date was fixed for candidates to participate in the exam designed to serve as an avenue to determine which of the applicant would be enlisted for the course.
Jalige, through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday, in Kaduna, said that the examination would hold simultaneously across the country and that candidates in Kaduna centre were expected to sit for the examination at the National Teachers Institute (NTI), along Kaduna- Zaria expressway.
He disclosed that candidates could print their latest examination card using either their telephone numbers or the RRR code, as required in the column provided, which is labelled as ‘Selection Examination Card and enjoined them to adequately prepare for the examination in order to be enrolled into the course.
” The Police Command in Kaduna wishes to inform the general public, particularly Kaduna residents that, the entrance examination into the 8th Regular Course of Police Academy Wudil, Kano is slated for Sept. 17, across the country.
“Therefore, the command enjoins all candidates who applied for the programme to brace up and adequately prepare for the Computer Based Test (CBT), which will be conducted simultaneously across the country.
Wada Maminetu Ibe 73 posts 0 comments