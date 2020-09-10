Nigerian Police fixes date for recruitment

date for commencement of entrance examination into the 8th Regular Course of Police Academy, Wudil, in the country.

As part of the efforts to address dearth of personnel, the Nigerian Police has announced date for commencement of entrance examination into the 8th Regular Course of Police Academy, Wudil, in the country.

The examination has been scheduled by the law enforcement agency for applicants to hold on Thursday, Sept. 17, simultaneously across the country to prevent any lapses in the exercise.

Confirming the date, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kaduna command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said that the date was fixed for candidates to participate in the exam designed to serve as an avenue to determine which of the applicant would be enlisted for the course.

Jalige, through a statement released to newsmen on Thursday, in Kaduna, said that the examination would hold simultaneously across the country and that c andidates in Kaduna centre were expected to sit for the examination at the National Teachers Institute (NTI), along Kaduna- Zaria expressway.