Nigerian Police deploys extra enforcement team after social gatherings amid coronavirus

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

After witnessing an increase in non-compliance with the directives restricting social gathering in Lagos State, the Nigerians Police has concluded plans to deploy additional enforcement teams after residents engaging in social gatherings, parties, and clubs, to disperse and arrest perpetrators.

Before the police announcement, a team from the State Government which includes officials from Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Safety Commission and Policemen attached to Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Agency (Task Force).

The Police command, in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana on Saturday, said that the deployment was to ensure that the orders issued by Federal and Lagos State Government were fully obeyed by citizens and enforced by law enforcement agencies..

The statement added: “To that effect, the Command has deployed adequate resources across the State to ensure that the orders are fully obeyed. The order imposed bans on social gatherings such as wedding ceremonies, naming ceremonies, burial ceremonies, parties, clubs, and religious gatherings of people above the stipulated number.

“Commercial vehicles carrying passengers above capacity (overloading) are also part of this order. Members of the public are encouraged to avoid overcrowding themselves at bus stops, markets, business places and any scene of incidents.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu called on the good people of Lagos State to obey the safety regulations put in place for the benefit of everyone. We must be alive and healthy before socio-economic activities will be effective.

“For information or complaints regarding covid 19 called the following toll free number 080097000010 or text Coronavirus to 24453”.