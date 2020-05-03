Nigerian Police deploys curfew enforcement teams for Lagos

Report on Interest

By Olawale
By Monsuru Olowoopejo
 After witnessing an increase in non-compliance with the lockdown imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari, in Lagos State, the Nigerians Police has concluded plans to deploy enforcement teams across the state to enforce the curfew imposed by the President.

The Police vowed that the 8pm to 6am curfew which begins on Monday would be strictly enforced to curtail further spread of coronavirus in the state.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Bala Elkana and made available to The Guild on Sunday, the law enforcement agency hinted that anyone arrested during the curfew hours would be prosecuted according to extant laws of the country.

“The 8pm to 6am curfew imposed on residents by the Government will be strictly enforced. The enforcement teams are fully out to apprehend violators and arraign them in Court. We must all take responsibility for our safety and the safety of our communities. Together we can stop the spread of COVID-19”, Elkana added.

