JUST IN: Nigerian Muslims to start Ramadan after sighting moon

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has declared Saturday, April 2, 2022 as the first day of Ramadan after sighting the crescent moon, urging Muslims across the country to commence the religious rites.

NSCIA said that the decision was reached after the moon sighting committee of the country reviewed all reports that indicated the Ramadan moon was sighted during sunset in some states.

Some of the states where the moon was sighted by the committee searching for the holy moon includes Kaduna, Borno, Zamfara states.

Confirming the date, Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Sa’ad Abubakar, further appealed to Muslims to work towards peaceful coexistence across the country.

He also called for prayers for the nation and leaders of the country for God’s intervention in the affairs of the country.

He asked leaders to imbibe the fear of God in the discharge of their duties and also make effort to end the heightened insecurity in the country.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has welcomed the beginning of the Ramadan fast and urged Nigerians to care for the needy.

In a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu, the President said the period offers a unique opportunity to “feel the hunger experienced by the poor so as to feel what it is like to be deprived and marginalized.”

“Muslims,” the President said, “should seek greater personal discipline, which is necessary for the realization of a great nation that well all clamoured .”

He cautioned Muslim elite against food wastage and extravagant spending while others face hunger and destitution, urging that they should care for their neighbours, the poor, and the marginalized.

He also called for prayers for peace in the country and beyond, and for healing and harmony throughout the world, just as he wished all Muslims a successful completion of the 30-day fasting period.

