Nigerian military reinforces patrol after Boko Haram threat in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters has reassured Nigerians that efforts are being intensified to ensure adequate protection of lives and properties alongside territorial integrity of the country from internal and external forces, saying it would at all times prioritise safety of all Nigerians across 36 states of the federation.

It explains that the reassurance had become imperative after intelligence reports and purported memorandum from the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) warning its staff on a possible attack on the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja by Boko Haram terrorists and that patrol team would be reinforced to mitigate possible attack.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations at the Defence Headquarters, Major General, John Enenche, said that the armed forces were committed to protecting Nigerians irrespective of their locations across the country.

Through a statement released to newsmen on Sunday, Enenche while assuring FCT residents and those of other adjoining states, maintained that the force and other security agencies have been on red alert to combat crime and ensure effective surveillance of the FCT and other states.

According to him, the armed forces were working together with other security and response agencies, particularly the core intelligence agencies on preventive and preemptive intelligence to foil possible attack.

“The general public is thus advised to go about their lawful businesses undeterred. Furthermore, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies wish to assure the general public that the offensives against the common enemies of this Nation will not cease until normalcy is restored in all parts of the country. Hence, the general public is equally enjoined to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity accordingly,” the statement said.