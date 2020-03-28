Nigerian military neutralises Boko Haram fighters, destroy logistics facilities

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Days after Boko Haram fighters killed about 70 Nigerian soldiers in northeast region during an ambush, the country’s military has also responded with airstrikes that destroyed the terrorist logistics facilities.

The spokesperson of Nigerian Air Force. Air Vice Marshall, Olatokunbo Adesanya, who disclosed the action on Saturday, claimed that several fighters from of the terrorist camp were also neutralized during an airstrikes in Borno State.

In a statement on his official social media handle, Adesanya said: “The Air Component of Operation LAFIYA DOLE of the Nigerian Military has destroyed terrorists’ logistics facilities and also neutralized several of their fighters at Valangide, Borno State”.

He added: “Let’s keep giving moral support to the gallant troops of the Nigerian Armed Forces”.

During earlier attack, the insurgents fired rocket-propelled grenades at a lorry carrying troops as it travelled near Gorgi village in Borno state.

“The terrorists specifically targeted a truck loaded with soldiers with RPGs and incinerated the vehicle, killing all on board,” a second officer said.

“So far 70 bodies have been recovered but the toll is certainly more than that as rescue operation is still underway.”

Several soldiers were injured and some others taken captive by the jihadists, the two officers said.