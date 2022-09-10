Nigerian leaders not Queen Elizabeth is our problem- Shehu Sani

in a bid to end ongoing global attack on the United Kingdom (UK) by Nigerians, a former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has advice those blaming the late Queen Elizabeth II over the challenges facing their nation to rather direct their grievances to leaders of the country.

Sani said that Nigerians blaming the late Queen have refused to understand that the number of years after their nation gained independence from the British empire was enough for the leader to turn things around for the citizens’ benefits.

The former lawmaker gave the advice to Nigerians’ on Saturday through a short statement released on his official social media handle following mixed reactions that have trailed the Queen’s death since on Thursday.

From the reactions, some Nigerians were blaming the monarch for over her alleged role in British colonialism of the country and other nations in the continent.

Others have also demanded that most important places such as the University of Nigeria Nsukka be named after the late Queen in honour of her historic role in the freedom of most African countries.

A Nigerian-born lecturer, Uju Anya of Carnegie Mellon University, had particularly stirred controversy on social media after making serious claims about the late Queen of England.

Anya, a professor in the school’s Department of Modern Languages has been heavily criticized for describing the late Queen Elizabeth II as a “wretched woman” and a “genocidal colonizer.”

Rather than toe the line of others, the lawmaker deviated, asking that Nigerians should channel their reservations to their government in lieu of vilifying the late monarch.

He added that the country was mired in turmoil despite its 62 years of independence.

“Direct your anger to your leaders. Leave the Queen with her creator. Sixty two years of Independence is enough time for you to grow”, Sani added.

