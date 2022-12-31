Nigerian leaders have queries before God – Lagos deputy gov

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, has urged Nigerians occupying elective offices to ensure the interests of the public were often protected in their policies and programmes, as they would be asked to account before how they ruled their followers.

Hamzat said that irrespective of the time and minutes any leader may have spent in office, they would be queried on how they utilized the position of authority.

He stated this during the formal closing ceremony of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit’s 113th Islamic Vacation Course ( IVC) in the Epe area of Lagos State.

Hamzat noted that Nigeria needs good leaders to boost development and that the youths must participate in the process that would lead to their election.

Addressing the students, he advised the youth to participate in the next elections, just as the deputy governor explained that their failure to vote was detrimental to good governance.

He said, “The future belongs to the youths, whether we like it or not our generation will leave soon, so it is their country, they must participate in the elections that is why they should ask the right questions because 2023 is about capability and ability to achieve their goals and who are the people that can do it for them based on proven records.”

