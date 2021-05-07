Nigerian JSS 1 student wins US, South Africa Olympiad competitions

A Nigerian student, Ireoluwa Olajide, has emerged winner of the just concluded United States Mathematics Olympiad Competition 10. (AMC 10) for year 2021.

After his emergence, Olajide has also obtained a 100 percent score during the first round of South Africa Olympiad Mathematics Competition, a score adjudged an outstanding performance considering his class.

The student’s performance was profound putting into consideration that AMC 10 was designed for students in JSS 3 and SSS1 to compete and display their knowledge of mathematics.

Olajide, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 1) student from Welkin International schools in Ogun State, outsmarted other students who were two and three years above him in class.

Before this year’s Olympiad Competition, the young Ireoluwa had won the competition last year and emerged the best in the Mathematical Association of Nigeria 2020 competition as well as Mathematical Association of Nigeria competition for both JSS & SSS Categories in 2019.

Speaking on the achievement, the Chairman of Welkin International school’ Francis Beckley, said these performances were achieved through hard work, committed teachers and absolute faith in The Almighty God. He pleaded with Government to pay special attention to the Educational sector of the Economy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

