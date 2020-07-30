Nigerian Islamic council director dies during auto crash in KOGI

The Director of Administration, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affair ( NSCIA ), Yusuf Nwoha , has been confirmed dead after his vehicle had an auto crash in Kogi State.

Nwoha , who left Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja for Owerri , Imo state, his home town for Eid celebration, was at Okene yesterday night when his vehicle had an accident .

Although details on what transpired before the auto crash were yet unknown, the NSCIA through a statement by its Chairman for the Media Committee, Femi Abbas, on Thursday, confirmed Nwoha’s demise to The Guild.