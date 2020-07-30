Report on Interest
under logo

China admits failure to curb Coronavirus after Hong Kong…

The Guild

Kano collating Almajiris’ data for feeding, other…

The Guild

16 Lagos doctors become coronavirus positive

The Guild
FridayUmmah

Nigerian Islamic council director dies during auto crash in KOGI

By Monsurudeen Olowoopejo

By The Guild
The Director of Administration, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affair (NSCIA), Yusuf Nwohahas been confirmed dead after his vehicle had an auto crash in Kogi State.
 
Nwoha, who left Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja for Owerri, Imo state, his home town for Eid celebration, was at Okene yesterday night when his vehicle had an accident.
Although details on what transpired before the auto crash were yet unknown, the NSCIA through a statement by its Chairman for the Media Committee, Femi Abbas, on Thursday, confirmed Nwoha’s demise to The Guild.
NSCIA, while reeling out the deceased contributions to Islamic activities, noted that Nwoha, aside his role as director of administration, was also its representative at the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).
While expressing a grief over sudden death of the former deputy director, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), NSCIA hinted that details of internment, his life as a Muslim and various contribution to Islamic activities in the country would be published soon.
The Guild 1440 posts 11 comments
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.