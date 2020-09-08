Nigerian Immigration uploads 15,000 stolen, lost travel documents to INTERPOL system

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has disclosed that the service’s International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) i-24/7 Desk has uploaded no fewer than 15,000 Stolen and Lost Travel Documents (STLD) to the INTERPOL Global System (IPSG) in Lyon, France.

It explained that the feat was achieved through collaboration with the IPGS, United States National Central Bureau (USNCB) Washington, National Central Bureau (NCB) Abuja, and the NIS team.

The NIS Comptroller-General, Muhammad Babandede, revealed that the service’s INTERPOL i-24/7 Desk, manned by NIS officers was a major department saddled with the responsibility of achieving the international police organization mandate.

Through a statement released to newsmen by the NIS spokesperson, Sunday James, Babandede said that by the feat, the country has been able to upload all stolen and lost travel documents through a secure channel to IPSG system in France.

According to him, the IPSG system was the first in Africa and 54th in the World, and that the travel documents were uploaded successfully yesterday by the NIS team in collaboration with other collaborating agencies as part of measures to end stolen documents related fraud.

“In view of the development, I have received a report of the success so far recorded by NIS team and subsequent placement of Nigeria as the first(1st) in Africa and 54th in the world by the Interpol Global system Index, confirming the successful integration and uploading of such quantity of Stolen and Lost Travel Documents (SLTD) among member nations on the Interpol Global System (IPSG).

“The Nigerian SLTD detection and tracking system domiciled at the Nigeria Immigration Service, Headquarters has successfully yielded result and worth appreciating by Nigerians and the global community in an effort put in place by the service team to rid the world of attempts and deliberate acts leading to identity theft, frauds and other organized crimes perpetrated globally using Stolen and Lost Travel Documents (SLTD),” the statement read.