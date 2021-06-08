Nigerian Immigration opens portal for new passports applicants

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced that it has opened its portal to allow eligible Nigerians to apply for the national document and that it has lift suspension earlier placed on its application.

The national agency explained that its offices across the country, particularly in Oyo State have been opened and prepared to receive fresh applicants and that measures had been put in place to ensure seamless application process.

The Comptroller, NIS Oyo State Command, Safiya Mohammed, said that the command had begun receiving new applications, in line with a directive by the NIS Comptroller-General (CG), Muhammad Babandede.

Mohammed who spoke on Tuesday in Ibadan, at a send forth for the outgoing Comptroller, Usman Babangida, explained that the earlier suspension was to ensure the service clear backlog of passports applied for by Nigerians.

“The agency had suspended new applications for passports to clear the backlog of passport applications that were received. One of the priorities of the CG is the processing and prompt delivery of passports to applicants.

“He actually told me to see that the backlog is cleared; the command over the weekend worked overnight and we were able to produce over 3,000 passports out of the backlog.

“This is to give room for new applicants to be attended to; new applications started 12 midnight today (Tuesday),” she said.

Mohammed thanked the outgoing comptroller for the precedents he had set in the command, describing him as a dedicated and hardworking man.

Earlier, the former comptroller, lauded the state’s Governor, Seyi Makinde, as well as sister security chiefs in the state, for their support during his nine-month service in the state.

He also appreciated the officers and men of the command for their maximum support, saying that although his term in the state was short, it was “quite memorable”.

