Nigerian Immigration intercepts 65yrs Cameroonian illegal migrant in Cross River

As part of the effort to stop influx of illegal migrants, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has intercepted a 65-year-old Cameroonian female illegal migrant, Sally Kisob, in Cross River State.

Kisob was intercepted by NIS personnel at a joint border checkpoint on kilometre 8, border road, Ikom in a commercial vehicle during a routine stop and search operation.

The Operatives led by one Umar Mala were able to identify the irregular migrant that was suspected to have entered through Efraya beach in Etung Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the apprehended illegal migrant, NIS spokesman, Sunday James, in a statement made available to The Guild on Wednesday, said that the irregular migrant had been profiled and handed over to the agency’s operatives at Mfum border for necessary documentation and repatriation to Cameroon.

The statement reads: “The Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, commended the operatives for a job well done as he prepares to tour the state to commission a Forward Operation Base to Compliment and strengthen border patrol along the flanks”.