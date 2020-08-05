Nigerian Immigration decorates 100 newly promoted officers, tasks on professionalism

The Controller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has decorated 100 newly-promoted senior officers of the service with their new ranks.

He explained that the newly decorated senior officers were NIS personnel promoted by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB).

Babandede noted that the decorated officers were promoted alongside 3,548 junior officers including 118 that were converted during the period under review.

The Immigration boss, through a statement by the NIS spokesperson, DCI Sunday James, noted the officers promotion approval was contained in a letter referenced CDCFIB/NIS/DTS/CORR/503/138.

He listed the number of senior officers decorated to include 29 CIS promoted to ACG and 71 DCI promoted to CIS.

While congratulating the officers during the virtual decoration, Babandede urged them to exhibit high sense of professionalism and commitment to duty in line with the mandate of the service especially in furtherance of the Federal Government’s policy on ease of doing business.

He directed that all other officers promoted be decorated at the Zonal and Command levels and warned that any write-up by officers and men must be conveyed through official channels of the Service not otherwise.

Directorates are to receive mails meant for them and treat accordingly adding that the EDMS is near completion and from now onward no hardcopy files will be treated as all correspondence to the CGI will be treated e-based.

He, however, advised the newly promoted officers to justify the promotion by working harder and adding value to the Service.