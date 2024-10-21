Nigerian immigration confirms Bobrisky’s arrests at Seme border

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed the arrest of controversial crossdresser,.Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky at the Seme Border in Lagos State, amid ongoing probe into bribery claims allegedly made against the country’s correctional services.

NIS said that Bobrisky was apprehended by its officers during a while trying to flee Nigeria for its neighbouring nation.

The Service in a statement on Monday by its spokesman, DCI KT Udo, described Bobrisky as a person of interest over recent issues of public concern.

Udo said, “He is undergoing interrogation and will be handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

“The Service assures the public that it will continue to be civil and professional in its statutory responsibility of manning the country’s borders.”

Earlier, a blogger, Martins Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, had alleged in viral videos that some officers of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) collected ₦15 million from Bobrisky during his naira spraying ordeal in April for the anti-graft agency to drop money laundering charges against him.

After that, a court sentenced the crossdresser to six months imprisonment and he was released in August.

The blogger also alleged that Bobrisky paid some millions of naira to secure a choice place in prison.

Bobrisky has since denied the allegations while the EFCC and the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) had ordered investigations into the allegations by the blogger.

The House of Representatives also waded in and invited those involved for a probe while the Federal Government suspended some NCoS senior officers.

On September 30, 2024, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, inaugurated a committee to probe allegations of gross misconduct against the NCoS.

The panel submitted its report on Monday saying the social media sensation served his six-month jail term in prison but he enjoyed several privileges including access to television and a fridge.