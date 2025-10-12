Nigerian human right advocate dies after brief illness

The Secretary of the human right group, Joint Action Front (JAF), Abiodun Aremu, has been reported dead after a brief illness.

Aremu was reported to have passed on barely 12 hours after posting on his social media handle on the Centenary held in Abuja for the Cuban leader, Fidel Castro.

The popular activist’s demise was announced by former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, and many others who were close Aremu’s allies during many demonstrations and protest for better society

According to him, “It is sad to hear that our revolutionary senior comrade and mentor, Abiodun Aremu, has passed away. We will deeply miss his courage, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to justice and liberation of the African continent. May his soul rest in power, and may his legacy continue to inspire the struggle for a freer, fairer, and just world”.