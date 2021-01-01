Nigerian hip-hop star, Dbanj, wife welcome second child

Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Dapo Banjo, professionally known as Dbanj, has announced that her wife has been delivered a baby girl in Lagos State.

Dbanj, while describing the baby as his first gift of the year, said that the birth of the child changed his belief and perception about leadership.

The multi-award-winning artist, who announced her wife’s safe delivery on Friday, commended the wife for undergoing pains to ensure that she delivers a baby girl for the family.

He further stated that the stress women undergo to ensure child delivery was enormous and that they should be appreciated for accepting to perform the task.

Dbanj said: “As I hold my daughter, my own babylet in my arms on this day all the proof in God I need is in Her Eyes, you are a gift from the heavens and my God indeed honored His words in Psalms 65:11

“And to my beautiful wife lineo, I watched how you changed by the day and I marvelled at your strength. I couldn’t imagine the stress you had to go through carrying another human in a body. But You taught me what real strength is as you endured every kick and change just to give us our baby girl, while still Taking care of all of us.

“You are wonderful love and a rare gem I am grateful I get to wake up to you. You have proven yet again that you are unmistakably one of the best gifts God has ever blessed me with. I love you. Happy New year .2021 is full of GRACE ….Zane your Little sister is here!”.