Nigerian hip-hop artiste wins 2025 BET award

Nigerian music sensation Ayra Starr made history as she took home her first-ever BET Award, winning the highly coveted Best International Act.
After missing out on previous editions, Ayra triumphed over stiff competition, including fellow Nigerian artist Rema and South African breakout star Tyla, to secure the award.
The 22-year-old Mavin Records artiste has now become the youngest Nigerian to win the BET Best International Act category, joining past winners like Burna Boy and Wizkid.
While the “Rush” hitmaker was nominated in two other categories, Best New Artist, which went to Leon Thomas, and Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, awarded to SZA, she missed out on both at the 2025 BET Awards held at the Peacock Arena in Los Angeles.
Another Nigerian nominee, Tems, who was nominated twice in the BET Her category, also lost to Summer Walker, who took home the award for “Heart of a Woman.”
The biggest winner of the night was American rapper Kendrick Lamar, who dominated with five wins out of ten nominations, including Album of the Year (GNX), Best Male Hip Hop Artist, and Video of the Year for “Not Like Us.”
Full List of Major Winners – BET Awards 2025
Album of the Year: GNX — Kendrick Lamar
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist: Chris Brown
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist: SZA
Best Group: Future & Metro Boomin
Best Collaboration: “Luther” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA
Best Male Hip Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip Hop Artist: Doechii
Video of the Year: “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
Video Director of the Year: Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist: Leon Thomas
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: “Rain Down on Me” — GloRilla feat. Kirk Franklin, Maverick City Music
Viewer’s Choice Award: “Residuals” — Chris Brown
BET Her: “Heart of a Woman” — Summer Walker
Best International Act: Ayra Starr
Best New International Act: TXC (South Africa)
Best Movie: Luther: Never Too Much
Best Actor: Denzel Washington
Best Actress: Cynthia Erivo
Young Stars Award: Blue Ivy Carter
Sportsman of the Year: Jalen Hurts
Sportswoman of the Year: Angel Reese