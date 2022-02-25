Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Mohbad, regains freedom from NDLEA custody

A fast-rising hip-hop artiste, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly called Mohbad, has been released by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) after been arrested alongside his colleagues, Oniyide Azeez also known as Zinoleesky, and five others linked to illicit drugs in the country.

The artiste and others were apprehended by the anti-narcotic agency during a raid on the home of AbdulAzeez Fashola popularly called Naira Marley, in Lagos State.

Mohbad confirmed his released through his official social media handle and disclosed that he was going to hospital for medical expert to ascertain his level of fitness.

Although, the artiste did not indicate what he did before NDLEA officials set him free, but narrated that the agency officials tortured him before allowing him to walk free from their custody yesterday.

Naira Marley added that Mohbad has been released but the agency was not ready to allow Zinoleesky and five others still in it’s custody to also leave, even after several appeal.

The artiste, who disclosed that he has abandoned his trip and should be arriving Nigeria in few hours, stressed that there was no reason for the arrest and that all activities carried out at his home were done illegally.

“NDLEA have released Mohbad after physically assaulting him, Zinoleesky is still in custody. The boys are under a lot of stress after being ambushed in the middle of the night with no warrant. I’m urgently returning to lagos now now now”, he stated this on his official social media handle.

His release was also corroborated by the NDLEA Spokesman, Femi Babafemi, who stated that the agency was not holding Mohbad in it’s custody.

According to him, from the record that I have, I am not too sure if Mohbad was part of the others that were arrested.

“I can confirm to you that we have Zinoleesky, five others including Abimbola, Owoeye Micheal, Joel Dominiga, Olaolohun Mariam and Ibrahim Alao”.

