Nigerian former table tennis champion passes on @95

A Nigerian former table tennis champion, renowned writer, administrator, broadcaster, and diplomat, Mabel Segun, has passed on at 95 years old.

Segun, who was popular for advocating for women rights, was said to have died after a brief illness in the country.

The multi-talented nonagenarian’s death was announced by her family in a statement yesterday.

According to the statement, “It is with gratitude to God for a life well spent in the pursuit of excellence in Literature, Broadcasting and Sports that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Mabel Dorothy Okanima Segun (nee Aig-Imoukhuede).

“Segun died in the early hours of March 6, 2025 and her funeral arrangements will be published later.

“She is survived by Gbenga Segun, her son; Omowunmi Segun, her daughter and many grand children”.

The multi-talented woman left behind a legacy of remarkable achievements and contributions to Nigerian society.

Born on February 18, 1930, Segun was a true pioneer, breaking barriers throughout her illustrious career.

Segun attend university in Nigeria, graduating from the University College Ibadan (now University of Ibadan) in 1953 with a degree in English Literature, Latin, and History. This achievement marked the beginning of a distinguished academic and professional career that would take her to various parts of the country and beyond.

Segun’s passion for education led her to become a teacher, and she taught in secondary and tertiary institutions between 1953 and 1958. She later became Head of the Department of English and Social Studies and Vice-Principal at the National Technical Teachers’ College, Yaba. Her dedication to her students and her commitment to excellence earned her a reputation as a distinguished educator.

Her literary career spanned multiple genres

Segun’s literary career was marked by her versatility and creativity. She wrote children’s books, adult fiction, and non-fiction, leaving an indelible mark on Nigerian literature. Her memoir, “My Father’s Daughter,” offers a glimpse into her remarkable life and provides valuable insights into her experiences as a woman, a writer, and a Nigerian.

Some of her other books include, My Mother’s Daughter, Olu and the Broken Statue, The First Corn, The Twins and the Tree Spirits, Under the Mango Tree among others.