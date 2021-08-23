Nigerian former military leader, Aguiyi-Ironsi, wife dies @ 97

The wife of Nigerian first military head of state, Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, has been reported to have passed on at the age of 97, barely 55 years after her husband, Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, was murdered.
Victoria, who only serve as first lady for six months before yielding the seat following death of her husband, was said to be preparing for her 98th birthday in another three months, November, before she passed on.
The Nonagenarian, who died in the early hours on Monday at the aged of 97, would be remembered for her contribution towards the successes recorded by her husband within the six months of his administration.
The deceased was born on November 21, 1923, she was the second First Lady of Nigeria from January 16, 1966, to July 29, 1996, when her husband was assassinated in a counter military coup carried out by Nigerian military officers of Northern extraction.
Her husband was killed in Ibadan, Oyo State during a countercoup led by Murtala Muhammed and whichled to the installation of then Colonel Yakubu Gowon as head of state
