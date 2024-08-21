Nigerian footballer dies one month after joining Cyprus club

A 20-year-old Nigerian footballer, Paul Julius, has been pronounced dead after being involved in an auto crash in Cyprus.

Julius death came barely one month after securing a lucrative contract with the Cyprus club, Enosis Neon Paralimniou, where another Nigerian goalkeeper, Adeleye, currently ply his trade.

The deceased footballer, who joined the European club from Egyptian team, El Gaish, died after his chartered vehicle had a head-on collision with another vehicle yesterday on the Paralimni-Protaras road, in the country.

The club expressed their deep sorrow over his untimely death on their official website on Wednesday.

In statement released after his death, the club commiserated with the deceased footballer’s family and his fans.

The club statement reads, “The entire family of E. Ν. It is with a heavy heart that P bids farewell to our team footballer Paul Julius who was so unjustly passed away yesterday morning following a car accident”.

“Paul has been an impeccable young, great footballer with high goals and ambitions.

“Paul, you will always be remembered and in our hearts, even though the days you were with us were few.“After the decision of D.

“The flag of our Association will wave at large for 3 days in memory of our footballer.

“In the first official match, the team will play wearing black armbands while at the beginning of the match only subtle silence will be observed.

“We warmly thank everyone for the messages of sympathy and condolences, and our only thought is the footballer’s family.

“As a building, we need some time after this tragic happened, and we will be back making Paul proud who will be watching from above!”