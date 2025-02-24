Nigerian footballer dies in Ugandan shopping mall

A former U20 Nigerian football player, Abubakar Lawal, has been pronounced dead by medical experts after falling from a shopping mall balcony in Kampala, the Ugandan capital.

The deceased, who ply his trade with Vipers Sports Club in the UGA dan premier league, was said to have left his house to a Tanzanian female national, Omary Naima, who was staying in one of the residential apartments that form part of the mall.

The 29-year-old striker fell from the third floor of Voicemall Shopping Arcade on Monday and was pronounced dead by medical experts minutes after.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer

Kampala Metropolitan Police, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, confirmed the player’s death through a statement made available to newsmen.

Owoyesigyire disclosed that the law enforcement agency has commenced investigation to ascertain what transpired before and after the former football fell through the balcony.

The spokesperson said: “Kajjansi Police Division is investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic death of Nigerian national Abubakar Lawal, a professional footballer at Vipers Sports Club, who allegedly fell from the third floor of Voicemall Shopping Arcade on the morning of February 24, 2025.

“Preliminary reports indicate that Lawal arrived at the shopping mall in his vehicle, registration number UBQ 695G, to meet his friend, Omary Naima, a Tanzanian national residing in room 416 since February 20, 2025.

“According to Naima, she left Lawal in the room preparing tea and proceeded to a game center within the mall. Shortly after, at approximately 8:00 AM, Lawal reportedly fell from the balcony. He was rushed to Entebbe Referral Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Items belonging to the deceased, including two smartphones, a pair of open shoes, headsets, a training kit, and chargers, were recovered from his black backpack.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, authorities are retrieving CCTV footage and conducting thorough interrogations to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses”.