Nigerian footballer dies after brain Surgery in UK

A Nigerian footballer, Saburi Adeniji, has died following a battle with a health condition and held surgery.

Adeniji, who played as a winger for Kings Park Rangers Football Club based in the UK, died after battling a severe brain stem injury.

The player’s passing was disclosed in a statement by the club yesterday announcing sadness over the death of the deceased who wore jersey number 17 for the team.

“It is with great sadness that we must announce our number 17 Saburi Adeniji ‘Ola’ passed away yesterday morning,” the statement reads.

“He fought so hard to still be here for when his family arrived. His wife and daughter, unfortunately, arrived this morning, a day late,” the club said

The club eulogized Adeniji, who died on Friday, describing him as a devoted family man and a valued member of the team.

“He will always be a King. He will always be loved. As a friend, as a dad, as a husband, as a brother and as a son,” the statement added.

His demise came weeks after Kings Park Rangers had appealed publicly for prayers and financial support following his admission into intensive care

On January 17, the club disclosed that the winger was bedridden, announcing that all matches would be put on hold to allow the team support him.

As his condition worsened, the club unveiled a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to bring his wife and young daughter from Nigeria to the UK.

In a detailed statement published on the GoFundMe website, Kings Park Rangers revealed that Adeniji was admitted into intensive care on January 15, 2026, at Queen’s Hospital, where doctors later confirmed the severity of his condition.

His condition however worsened but the recent changes in UK medical law delayed the withdrawal of life support, pending further assessments, creating a narrow window for his family to travel.

Adeniji is survived by his wife and a four-year-old daughter.

The club said beyond facilitating family reunification, funds raised would also support his wife and help secure his daughter’s education and wellbeing.

“Saburi leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter, whom he adored. He worked tirelessly to provide for his family and was deeply committed to giving his daughter a good education and a better future,” the statement read.