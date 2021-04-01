Nigerian fighter jet goes missing during insurgents attack in North East

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has disclosed that its Alpha fighter Jet has gone off the radar and whereabouts still unknown during an anti-terror air attack in North East states.

NAF added that the fighter jet was deployed to the region to assist give the troops air support in the ongoing efforts to flush out terrorists from the country.

NAF spokesman, Edward Gabkwet, in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, said the Alpha Jet lost radar contact on Wednesday during an evening operation.

As gathered, the sophisticated jet recently deployed went off the radar contact ozone at about 5:08 pm and since then, the whereabouts was still unknown to the Nigerian military.

The statement reads: “A Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Alpha-Jet has lost contact with radar in Borno State, while on interdiction mission in support of ground troops.

“The mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East. The loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 pm on 31 March 2021.

“Details of the whereabout of the aircraft or likely cause of contact loss are still sketchy but will be relayed to the general public as soon as they become clear. Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts are ongoing”.

The Guild learnt that a radar system was often used at airports and other military base to detect and display the presence and position of aircraft in the terminal area and the airspace around airports.

The radar is the main air traffic control system for the airspace around airports or military airbase.