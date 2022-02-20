Nigerian female police officer wins World boxing title in UK

A Nigerian female police officer, Mary Aina, has won an international boxing championship against United Kingdom’s Laura Pain to clinch the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International Super Bantamweight title belt.

Aina, who serves in the Lagos State Police Command, has distinguished herself greatly in the boxing sphere by winning several awards and recommendations as a Boxing Referee at the amateur level.

Also, she is equally a renowned boxing judge and professional boxer with a clean sheet and several amateur wins to her name.

On his part, the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, has tasked police officers on the need to develop their talents by utilizing opportunities made available by the force to showcase it.

As disclosed by the force’s Public Relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday, the IGP called on sports enthusiasts within the Force to be unrelenting in developing their skills and dauntless in charting new frontiers in the world of sports which poses opportunities for the officers.

Baba, made the call while congratulating the famous Police Constable, Mary Aina on her victory, adding that her courage and giant strides has made the nation and the Nigeria Police Force proud.

He further applauded the unprecedented feats recorded in the Nigeria Police Sports circle, charged officers of the Nigeria Police Force to develop and diversify their talents towards the advancement of modern policing strategies that are capable of strengthening the internal security of the country as required.

