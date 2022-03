Property worth millions of naira were said to have been vandalised in the main bowl of MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja by fans after the Super Eagles missed out on qualifying for the 2022 world cup in Qatar.

As gathered, the fans took over the field after the referee signaled an end to the second leg of their national team encounter against Ghana which ended 1-1 with the Super Eagles missing out from qualifying for the tournament on an away goal rule.

MORE DETAILS SOON

Share this: Twitter

Facebook