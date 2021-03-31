Nigerian, Dutch companies partner on dairy production increase

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC has said it has entered into strategic partnership with Dutch firms to accelerate development in the dairy sector in the country.

Ben Langat, Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, made this known in a statement by Ore Famurewa, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria.

FrieslandCampina distributes dairy products and it also provides milk, milk powder, and evaporated milk. It offers its products throughout the country.

Langat said that the partnership would assist to bolster a sustainable and integrated dairy sector model.

According to him, the partners namely URUS, Barenbrug and Agrifirm, have proven track records in breeding, roughage production and animal feed.

Langat said that the consortium would formulate homegrown methods and solutions to challenges, which previously needed external intervention.

He said that they would plan and act on the long-term requirements for a self-sufficient dairy chain in the country.

“In FrieslandCampina WAMCO, our ambition is to jointly invest in local business models to enable the dairy sector to become self-sufficient and profitable throughout the entire chain.