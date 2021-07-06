Nigerian Customs impounds over N99m contraband goods

The Nigerian Customs Service (NSC) has disclosed that it intercepted tramadol and other contraband goods with a duty-paid value (DPV) of N99,820,000 across the Southeast and South-South region during the second quarter of year 2021.

Customs added that no fewer than five suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures which include 4,500 sachets of Tramadol, 210 bags of foreign parboiled rice, and 18 parcels of Indian hemp between April and June, 2021

The agency further disclosed that 19, 725 sachets of diazepam tablets, 98 bales of used clothing, 220 cartons of foreign tomato paste, 12 cartons of foreign Johnson soap, 240 pieces of used tyres, 668 pairs of used shoes, among others were mostly intercepted and impounded along Okada-Benin/Lagos Expressway.

Giving the breakdown, the Zone C Controller for the Customs, Yusuf Lawal, noted that the achievement was recorded through Federal Operations Unit (FOU) in the zone, after strengthening the service’s anti-smuggling operations within the zone comprising Southeast and Southsouth.

Through a statement by the unit’s Public Relations Officer, Jerry Attah, the comptroller, while decrying the global nature of smuggling, urged all stakeholders to join the custom and work towards reducing the menace to the barest minimum.

Lawal, meanwhile, commended the resilience and doggedness of his officers for the feat, just as he charged them to intensify patrols and enforcement operations such that would rid the country of drug abuse and circulation of illicit drugs.

