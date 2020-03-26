Nigerian coronavirus record jumps, Lagos, Abuja cases multiply

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Nigeria has recorded an additional 14 new cases of the deadly Coronavirus with Lagos recording 12 cases Lagos and Abuja two, increasing the number of those affected by the virus to 65.

The announcement came hours after United Bank for Africa (UBA) donated N1 billion to Lagos State Government for the containment of the deadly virus in the state.

Confirming the cases, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in an announcement made on its official social media handle on Thursday, explained that of the 14 cases recorded in Lagos and Abuja, six were detected on a vessel, three are returning travellers into Nigeria and one is a close contact of a confirmed case.

NCDC added the new cases have increased the number of confirmed cases in the country to 65 with three discharged and one death recorded.

Earlier, Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has disclosed that no fewer than six persons would be discharged tomorrow after testing negative to the virus.