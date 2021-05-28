Nigerian comedian, Pankeeroy, clears air over internet fraud allegation 

Nigerian comedian and social media Influencer, Nwagbo Chidera, popularly known as Pankeeroy has denied involvement in internet fraud which was preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Pankeeroy, who was arrested by the anti-graft agency’s Lagos Zonal Office on April 21, 2021, disclosed this after being released from the EFCC’s net, following an allegation that he was involved in a Bitcoin scam.

The social media influencer after being released, took to his Instagram page on Friday to explain his part as he denied being involved in any fraudulent activity, where he released a press statement about his arrest. According to the statement released by his legal team, there was no petition against him prior to his arrest. “It is worthy to state that there was no form of petition against our client and as such, implied that no crime in whatever form was perpetrated against any person(s), company, or establishment by our client,” the statement partly read.

It would be recalled that Pankeeroy was arrested by the EFFC in April over alleged Internet fraud. He was alleged to have been involved in a ‘Bitcoin scam,’ an illicit act he said he started after falling into depression.

According to the EFCC, the comedian posed as a vendor who redeems bitcoin vouchers using a platform to defraud his unsuspecting victims.

