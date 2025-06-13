Nigerian club technical adviser resigns over team’s poor performance

The Technical Adviser for Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Kano Pillars, Usman Abdallah, has announced his resignation from his role at the club with immediate effect.

The club, in a statement yesterday, disclosed that departed Abdallah cited reasons of his resignation to be of a significant opportunity in his grasp, which he can not with being at the club next season.

The management had a dialogue with the sportsman after which both parties mutually agreed that it was in the club’s best interest for him to step aside.

Abdallah, who was appointed was appointed before the start of the 2024/2025 NPFL season guided the club to a 9th-place finish, with 53 points in the league.

In a message to the fans yesterday, Abdalah said, “I have decided to step down due to a personal development. I had earlier informed the Chairman, and we agreed it is best for the club to appoint someone who can fully commit.

“Though I am stepping down, I will continue to support Kano Pillars and offer guidance whenever necessary.

“The fans were a major reason I accepted the role. Their passion and support were unmatched. I sincerely appreciate them,” he said.

The Club Chairman, Ali Umar, commended Abdallah for his service and professionalism. He said, “We thank Coach Usman Abdallah for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavours.”