Nigerian club faces 5yr ban over league match irregularity

Nigerian soccer club, Sporting Supreme, has been slammed with a five year ban over failure to show up for matches in the ongoing Nigerian National League, NNL.

The NNL issued the ban alongside a N10 million fine on the club for their absence at two consecutive scheduled games in the National League against Jigawa Golden Boys and Ranches Bees of Kaduna, stating that the act is a contravention to the stipulated laws of the competition.

The league body stated that the incident violated Articles 31, 7, 14, 9, 1, 14, 10, 14 and 11, thus, resulting in all matches involving Sporting Supreme declared null and void, and all points won by the club annulled from them.

The body’s Operating Officer, Danlami Alanana, yesterday, said that the sanctions were justified, stating that the club acted out of order, causing disrepute to the league.

Alanana warned that necessary sanctions await teams who indulge in related acts as the body will not hesitate to enforce its rules on clubs who fail to comply.

Sporting Supreme became the second club to be expelled from the league in the 2025/26 season following the same happening involving Dakaada FC over likable offence.